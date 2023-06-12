ChatGPT surpasses Instagram, TikTok, Twitter in popularity among Pakistani internet users

In a surprising turn of events, the AI-based chatbot ChatGPT has taken the social media landscape by storm, toppling popular platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter in popularity among Pakistani internet users.

Reports indicate that ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has achieved a remarkable milestone within a short span of time, outperforming well-established apps including Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

According to Similarweb, a renowned ranking service for internet services and websites, ChatGPT’s website is ranked 7th among the most popular websites for Pakistani internet users.

This places it ahead of Instagram at 8th position, Twitter at 9th position, and TikTok at 10th position in terms of popularity within the country.

This unprecedented achievement indicates the growing acceptance and usage of AI-powered conversational agents in Pakistan’s digital landscape.

On a global scale, OpenAI’s website secures the 17th spot, amassing an impressive 1.90 billion visits in the month of May alone.

Notably, over 81% of the visitors fall within the age range of 18 to 44 years, indicating ChatGPT’s widespread appeal among young and tech-savvy individuals worldwide.

ChatGPT’s success can be attributed to its wide range of capabilities. Users can leverage the chatbot to easily access desired information, generate content, and perform various tasks.

Its intuitive interface and powerful AI technology have made it an invaluable tool for individuals seeking instant answers, article writing assistance, and more.