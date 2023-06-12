Samsung’s secret AI project: What they don’t want you to know!

Samsung is reportedly developing its own AI tool similar to ChatGPT. According to a report from the Korean publication chosun.com, the company aims to introduce a new Large Language Model (LLM) as early as July 2023.

Samsung Research is leading the project and has made significant investments in it.

To emphasize the importance of this tool, other Samsung business units were blocked from accessing GPU resources during June and July, as training LLMs requires substantial GPU power.

Rumors about Samsung’s AI tool emerged last month, suggesting a collaboration with the Korean company Naver.

Previous reports indicated an October launch date, but the latest information suggests that the tool will be ready in a few months.

Interestingly, the report mentions that Samsung will be developing the tool independently, without mentioning a specific development partner.

This decision reportedly came after a high-level meeting attended by Executive Chairman Lee Jae-Yong, where potential collaborations with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google were also discussed.

Initially, Samsung intends to use the AI tool and LLM for internal business purposes. Contrary to public release, the primary focus is on building an AI tool for internal use.

In May, Samsung prohibited its employees from using ChatGPT and other generative AI tools due to concerns about sensitive data leakage.

The ban was imposed until the company can establish security measures to create a safe environment for utilizing generative AI and enhancing employees’ productivity and efficiency.

However, considering the current AI landscape, there is a possibility that Samsung may eventually launch its AI tool to the public.

It may even integrate the tool into its devices, following in the footsteps of Microsoft, which has already integrated GPT-4 based AI tools into its workspace tools, Bing search, Edge browser, and Windows 11 OS.

If Microsoft’s integrations prove popular, we may see more companies like Samsung following suit.

It is worth noting that Samsung has confirmed the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event for July 27.

There is a chance that Samsung will publicly discuss its new AI tool and reveal its plans for the tool during the event. For now, we await the Galaxy Unpacked event for further updates.