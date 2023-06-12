Chief of Naval Staff Hockey to start in Lahore on 9 July

Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament will be held in Lahore from 9 July to 18 July, it was announced by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) after their meeting with Naval Chief Commodore Syed Sajjad Hussain on Monday.

PHF President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar met Naval Chief along with Secretary PHF Haider Hussain and told him that the letters were written to all regions and departments to participate in the event.

He said that they would try to organise the event in best possible way and would give it their full technical support.

Brig (R) Khokhar added that Chief of Naval Staff Hockey tournament in part of PHF’s calendar and a mandatory event.

He also hoped to get some talented players from the event, who could serve Pakistan on international level as well.

Pakistan’s junior team had recently reached the final of Junior Asia Cup in Oman and players had showed disappointment as they were not paid daily allowance as well.

PHF Secretary Haider Hussain had said that they would be paid the amount as soon as PHF have funds.