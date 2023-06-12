NAB summons Bushra Bibi today in Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued another summons to former first lady Bushra Bibi regarding her alleged involvement in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

According to the details, the accountability watchdog has summoned Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, on June 13 (Tuesday).

A two-member team from NAB visited the residence of the former first lady at Zaman Park and delivered the summon notice.

The notice stated that Bushra Bibi had previously been summoned on June 1 and 2.

It also mentioned that despite multiple summon notices, she had failed to participate in the investigation.

The notice requested her to appear before NAB along with a male family member.

NAB initiated an investigation against the PTI chief, Bushra Bibi, and others for allegedly acquiring vast amounts of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, leading to a reported loss of £190 million to the national exchequer.

According to the charges, the former prime minister and other accused individuals allegedly utilised Rs50 billion—equivalent to £190 million at the time—received from Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) for the benefit of the government.

The PTI chief established the Al-Qadir University Project Trust on December 26, 2019.