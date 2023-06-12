IHC denies bail to Sundal Khattak in Hareem Shah’s obscene video leak case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has denied bail to Sundal Khattak, the accused in the case of the leaked obscene videos involving social media influencer Hareem Shah.

According to a local news report, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Ms Khattak. The court has also dismissed Ms Khattak’s plea to order the FIA to file a case against Ms Shah, accusing her of defamation on social media.

The TikTokers’ case was brought before the IHC, with both the plaintiff, Hareem Shah, and the accused, Sundal Khattak, appearing along with their legal representatives. Special Judge Central, Azam Khan, after hearing the arguments from both sides, rejected Ms Khattak’s bail application.

Ms Khattak maintained that she was not responsible for making or leaking Hareem Shah’s videos. She also accused her of using social media to tarnish her reputation and claimed to have received threats of violence and acid attacks, seeking protection. The court directed Sundal Khattak to file an application with the local police station where the threats were made, within their jurisdiction.

Earlier in March, after the private videos went viral, Hareem Shah released a statement addressing the incident. In a video, she revealed that the videos were leaked by individuals she had considered friends. Ms Shah specifically named Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, who had lived with her for a period of time, as the culprits behind the viral videos. Hareem Shah explained that as they had spent a significant amount of time together and shared the same living space, they had access to her mobile phone and passwords.

She further disclosed that she had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Ayesha Naz. However, she expressed doubts about the agency taking appropriate action. Ms Shah claimed that Ayesha had even informed her other friends about her intentions to leak the videos. Despite the situation, Hareem stated that she was not concerned about the videos’ circulation.