Prime Video unveils quirky comedy-drama ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Prime Video, India’s beloved entertainment destination, has unveiled its latest comedy-drama, “Tiku Weds Sheru,” directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva.

This highly anticipated movie features an unprecedented pairing of versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising star Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, the film revolves around the endearing story of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who navigate their dreams with unwavering passion.

Marking its exclusive premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, “Tiku Weds Sheru” is set to captivate audiences on June 23.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Prime Video, expressed her excitement, stating, “Comedy dramas are a sheer joy to watch, as they take you through a wheel of emotions. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ will not only leave viewers exhilarated and cheerful with its well-crafted characters, but it will also engross them in this heartwarming tale of shared passion.” She further emphasized the collaboration with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, highlighting the film’s theme of dreams, passion, and transformation, making it an enjoyable journey brought to life by Avneet and Nawaz in their roles as Tiku and Sheru.

Kangana Ranaut, the creative producer of the film, expressed her enthusiasm for “Tiku Weds Sheru,” considering it a significant project as the inaugural title under Manikarnika Films. As a first-time producer, she thoroughly enjoyed the process, finding it both challenging and enriching. She expressed delight in partnering with Prime Video to bring the film to audiences across the globe. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the movie also marks Avneet Kaur’s debut as a lead actor in films alongside the immensely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Kangana Ranaut eagerly anticipates the audience’s love and support for the film.

With the announcement of “Tiku Weds Sheru,” Prime Video continues to deliver diverse and engaging content, promising viewers a delightful and unforgettable cinematic experience.