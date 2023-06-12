Google Pixel 8 to come with astonishing upgrades

Google is preparing to launch the Google Pixel 8, and it appears that the camera will receive a fantastic upgrade.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is already highly regarded as one of the best Android phones available, and its camera system plays a significant role in its popularity.

The exceptional quality of the Pixel’s camera is largely attributed to Google’s computational photography advancements.

These advancements have enabled the capture of stunning images. Now, leaked camera specifications, shared by renowned Google tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, suggest that the Google Pixel 8 will further improve in this area.

According to Wojciechowska’s report, several rumored upgrades are expected in the new Pixel lineup.

Firstly, both the Pro and vanilla models will see improvements to their main wide sensors.

The Pro model will feature the Samsung Isocell GN2, which will enhance low-light photography and enable capturing fast-moving subjects by allowing more light to be captured.

The vanilla model, on the other hand, will retain the same Sony IMX386 sensor but with a wider version.

In terms of the ultrawide sensor, there will be differences between the two models. The Pro model is set to receive a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, which is the main sensor used in the Google Pixel 7a.

Meanwhile, the vanilla model will see a smaller upgrade, maintaining the same Sony IMX386 sensor but with a wider version.

Furthermore, there are software enhancements to look forward to. One notable feature is the Adaptive Torch, which automatically adjusts the flash brightness based on the subject.

This improvement should help prevent overexposure when using the flash.

Overall, these upgrades are expected to elevate the already impressive camera capabilities of the Pixel 7 range.

However, it’s worth noting that the gap between the Pro and vanilla models appears to be widening, which may be disappointing for some users.

Previous generations of Pixel devices offered a relatively similar specification, allowing users to choose the Pro model for additional features if needed.

Nevertheless, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 models are certainly intriguing. The new lineup is anticipated to be launched this autumn, aligning with previous release patterns.