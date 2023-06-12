SRK shares comic and insightful responses during fan Q&A

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently participated in an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he engaged with fans and answered their questions.

One fan asked the 57-year-old actor if he tends to get attached to memories from the past. In response, Shah Rukh Khan stated that he prefers to live in the present and that holding onto memories is something for people who have “retired.” He emphasized the importance of living in the moment and not dwelling too much on the past. Additionally, he shared a valuable lesson he wants to teach his children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, which is to have the patience to deal with nonsensical situations.

The conversation then shifted to his children’s ventures in the film industry. It was revealed that Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut in Netflix’s movie titled “The Archies.” Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is working on a series that he is writing and directing, reportedly called “Stardom.” Shah Rukh expressed his pride as a father for Suhana’s achievements but also expressed his excitement about “The Archies” being directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Looking forward to his own projects, Shah Rukh Khan teased two upcoming films: “Jawan” with director Atlee and “Dunki” directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He expressed his enthusiasm for both projects, describing “Jawan” as physically taxing but now “absolutely ready steady po!” He revealed that “Jawan” involves a lot of action. On the other hand, working with Rajkumar Hirani presented its own set of challenges. Shah Rukh mentioned the task of keeping up with the talented cast and bringing Hirani’s vision to life.

Another fan asked that what does the actor have that other actors dont, in response SRK hilariously said, “Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha.”

It is worth noting that Shah Rukh’s previous film, “Pathaan,” was a blockbuster hit, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Fans eagerly await his next releases, with “Jawan” scheduled to hit cinemas on September 7 and “Dunki” set for a December release.

With his responses during the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan provided a glimpse into his mindset of embracing the present and staying focused on his current and upcoming projects, while also supporting and being proud of his children’s endeavors in the film industry.