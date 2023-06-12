Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan set to join the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan, two leading ladies of the Indian television industry, have been roped in as contestants for the thrilling adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.’ The news has sent waves of excitement and anticipation among their fans, who can’t wait to see them face their fears and take on daring challenges.

Divyanka Tripathi, renowned for her role as Ishita Bhalla in the popular soap opera ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,’ has been winning hearts with her acting prowess and charismatic presence on screen. With her graceful demeanor and strong personality, Divyanka is expected to bring a unique blend of elegance and determination to the show. Her fans are eagerly awaiting her stint on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,’ eager to witness her conquer daring stunts.

Hina Khan, another household name in the Indian television industry, gained immense popularity through her portrayal of Akshara Singhania in the long-running show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ Since then, Hina has proven her mettle time and again, be it through her captivating performances or her participation in reality shows. Her inclusion in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ has left her fans ecstatic, as they know she will bring her energy, determination, and never-give-up attitude to the table.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has been known for its adrenaline-pumping challenges and nail-biting stunts. The show, hosted by renowned filmmaker and television personality Rohit Shetty, pushes the contestants to their limits and tests their mental and physical strength. Divyanka and Hina’s decision to join the show demonstrates their spirit of adventure and willingness to step out of their comfort zones.

As the news of their participation spreads, social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support and encouragement for Divyanka and Hina. Fans are excitedly discussing their favorite moments from previous seasons and predicting how these talented actresses will fare in the competition.

With Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan on board, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is gearing up for an exciting season packed with thrilling challenges, intense competition, and heart-stopping moments. Fans will undoubtedly be glued to their screens, cheering for their favorite contestants as they embark on this high-octane adventure.