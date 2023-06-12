Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s rising demands in spotlight after ‘The Family Man 2’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popularity has skyrocketed ever since her outstanding portrayal of Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil independence fighter, in Raj and DK’s “The Family Man 2.”

Riding on this success, Samantha is now gearing up to collaborate with Raj and DK once again for Citadel’s Indian installment, where she will share the screen with Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan.

Following the tremendous success of “The Family Man 2” and her special song “Oo Antava” from Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa,” Samantha’s demand has surged, resulting in a reported increase in her remuneration for future projects. Surprisingly, Samantha’s popularity remains unaffected, despite her most recent film, “Shaakuntalam,” facing a dismal failure at the box office.

According to a news website, Samantha has allegedly demanded a staggering sum of Rs 10 crore for a pan-India project. Citadel, being her ambitious pan-Indian venture, will be available in multiple languages. This report has sparked extensive discussions among both filmmakers and fans, although its authenticity remains unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently occupied with the shooting of Citadel in Serbia, alongside Varun Dhawan. Created by the duo Raj and DK, this Indian installment is based on the American series of the same name, previously featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Samantha’s portrayal of Raji in “The Family Man 2” not only garnered critical acclaim but also captivated the audience, establishing her as a versatile and talented actress. With her rising popularity, she has become a sought-after figure in the industry. The anticipation surrounding her collaboration with Raj and DK in Citadel’s Indian installment, coupled with her partnership with Varun Dhawan, has added further excitement to the project.

As Samantha continues to expand her horizons and explore diverse roles, fans eagerly await the release of Citadel, hoping to witness her on-screen magic once again.