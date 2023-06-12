Unleash your inner scoundrel: Star Wars Outlaws game to blow your mind!

Ubisoft has unveiled the initial trailer for Star Wars: Outlaws, an open-world game set within the original film trilogy’s timeline.

The announcement came during the Xbox Games Showcase, generating excitement among Star Wars fans.

Developed by Ubisoft, renowned for the Assassin’s Creed series, this title marks their first venture into the expansive Star Wars universe.

Outlaws is a story-driven adventure that takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Players assume the role of Kay Vess, a cunning scoundrel aiming to orchestrate a life-changing heist while navigating the treacherous criminal underworld.

Although the trailer did not showcase gameplay, Ubisoft promises an action-packed experience featuring both familiar and new characters and planets from the Star Wars galaxy.

Fans can look forward to potentially more footage during the Ubisoft Forward event later today.

Star Wars Outlaws is slated for release in 2024 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

The collaboration between Ubisoft, Lucasfilm, and Disney for Star Wars Outlaws was initially announced in 2021.

Leading the development is Massive Entertainment, the Swedish studio acquired by Ubisoft in 2008, renowned for their work on titles such as The Division series, Far Cry 3, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations.

Additionally, Massive is simultaneously working on another highly anticipated game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, based on Disney’s blockbuster franchise.

Following a disappointing start to the year with the cancellation of three games and the delayed release of Skull and Bones, Ubisoft hopes that these new projects will help turn their fortunes around.

It is worth noting that the popularity of open-world games has somewhat waned, with notable successes like GTA 6 overshadowing mediocre imitations like Saints Row (2022).

Ubisoft has also faced criticism for delivering empty open-world experiences in certain Assassin’s Creed sequels.

Nonetheless, the prospect of pulling off daring heists within the vast Outer Rim is sure to excite fans.

Moreover, Star Wars has been enjoying a resurgence in the gaming realm, thanks to EA’s well-received titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the recently released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

With the force on its side, Star Wars: Outlaws looks poised to make its mark in the gaming industry.