Arshad Nadeem to represent Pakistan in Asian Athletics Championship

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) announced on Monday that Arshad Nadeem and Shajjar Abbas will also represent Pakistan in Asian Athletics Championship in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Asian Championship would be held from 12 July to 16 July and AFP had conducted trials in Lahore, where 60 players participated.

Yasir Sultan would also represent Pakistan at the Asian Championship along with ace Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem, who had won Gold Medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Arshad Nadeem had won bronze medal at 2018 Asian Games and it is expected that he would have tough competition against India’s Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra.

Apart from Arshad Nadeem and Yasir Sultan, the sprinter Shajjar Abbas would also be in action at Asian Championship, who had qualified for the final of 100 metres event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

Abdul Mueed will be in action in 200m and 400m whereas only female athlete in Pakistan’s squad will be Esha Imran in 100m, 200m and 400m.

Pakistan’s last medal at Asian Athletics Championship was in 1991 Kuala Lumpur and Arshad Nadeem could end nation’s 32 year wait for medal at the event.