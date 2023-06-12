Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor of spreading ‘nasty’ rumors

Kangana Ranaut, the renowned actor, launched an unanticipated verbal assault, without explicitly naming them, on filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ranbir Kapoor. In her subtle dig at both individuals, Kangana reiterated her stance on Ranbir and Karan, accusing them of propagating “malicious” rumors about her.

Bringing up the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which will mark its third anniversary on June 14, Kangana asserted that the duo in question were responsible for the creation of blind items targeting the late actor. She further alleged that they had meddled in her public and legal battle with Hrithik Roshan, acting as self-proclaimed referees.

Expanding on her previous statements, Kangana expressed her disdain for the pair through her Instagram stories. She referred to them as the “Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi,” acknowledging their own admission of being the most gossipy, jealous, bitchy, and insecure individuals in the film industry. Kangana claimed that they even referred to themselves as the “information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films.” According to Kangana, the entire film industry is aware of their involvement in the fabrication of fake blind items targeting Sushant Singh Rajput, which allegedly contributed to his decision to take his own life. Furthermore, Kangana accused them of spreading various malicious rumors about herself and intervening in her dispute with Hrithik Roshan.

In a separate post, Kangana continued her statement, without explicitly mentioning any names, and revealed that she had previously disclosed incidents of being spied upon, which subsequently subjected her to vicious PR attacks. However, she noted that these attacks have diminished.

Despite acknowledging her own vulnerability, Kangana vowed to expose the “illegal activities” that she claims to be aware of involving the duo, once she obtains a position of power. She specifically mentioned activities such as involvement in the dark web, hacking, spying, and illegal defamation. Kangana believed that such revelations would be sufficient grounds for them to be incarcerated. She concluded her statement by expressing gratitude to her audience for listening to her experiences, emphasizing that she has been discussing these issues for over a decade. She also attributed their recent focus on their personal lives to the decline of their careers, suggesting that working in the industry had become nearly impossible due to their influence.