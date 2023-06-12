SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 21%

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced the new monetary policy, and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 21%.

The SBP said it expects inflation to start falling from June onwards. A surplus current account was recorded in March and April, it added.

The pressure on foreign exchange reserves has reduced, while the global commodity prices are coming down, the State Bank said.

In its statement, the SBP said that at its meeting on Monday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that higher inflation out-turns for April and May were broadly as anticipated.

It also noted a sequential ease in inflation expectations of both consumers and businesses from their recent peaks. Further, the committee expects domestic demand to remain subdued amid tight monetary stance, domestic uncertainty and continuing stress on external account.

In this backdrop, the committee views inflation to have peaked at 38% in May, and barring any unforeseen developments, expects it to start falling from June onwards.

The committee noted multiple important developments since the last meeting. First, the provisional national accounts estimates show real GDP growth to have decelerated considerably during FY23.

Second, the current account balance recorded back-to-back surpluses in March and April 2023, which reduced some pressures on foreign exchange reserves.

Third, the government unveiled the budget for FY24 on June 9, which envisages a slightly contractionary fiscal stance against the revised estimates for FY23.

Fourth, the global commodity prices and financial conditions have eased recently and are expected to persist in near-term.

The provisional national accounts estimates show that real GDP grew by 0.3% in FY23, from the revised FY22 growth of 6.1%. The major drag came from a significant contraction in value addition of industry due to several adverse domestic and external factors; while services sector grew at the slowest pace since the COVID-impacted FY20.

The agriculture sector growth was lower than last year, but better than post-flood expectations, as bumper sugarcane and wheat crops and robust growth in the livestock sector largely offset the flood-related damages to cotton and rice crops.

The current account continues to respond to the demand-compression policies and regulatory mix, with the deficit during Jul-Apr FY23 dropping to $3.3 billion, less than one-fourth of last year’s deficit.

The committee noted that the narrowing of the current account deficit has somewhat contained pressures on the foreign exchange reserves and the interbank exchange rate, which has broadly remained stable since the last MPC meeting.

The fiscal position has improved in cumulative terms during Jul-Mar FY23, as the fiscal deficit reduced slightly to 3.6% of GDP from 3.9% last year, while the primary balance posted a surplus of 0.6% of GDP this year against a deficit last year.

Notwithstanding this cumulative improvement, there has been some deterioration in fiscal indicators in Q3, largely reflecting an increase in non-interest current expenditures, mainly subsidies, and a significant deceleration in the pace of overall tax revenue.

Usual end-year increase in developmental spending and further slowdown in revenue collection amidst substantial slowdown in domestic economic activity and contraction in imports, points to a further increase in the fiscal deficit in Q4.

The revised estimates show fiscal deficit at 7% and primary deficit at 0.5% of GDP for FY23. The FY24 budget envisages the fiscal deficit at 6.5% and a primary surplus of 0.4% of GDP.

The MPC noted that while the target for the overall fiscal deficit is not significantly different from the revised estimate for FY23, strictly adhering to it is imperative to contain inflationary and external account pressures.

The broad money (M2) growth decelerated in May compared to last year, largely due to a substantial fall in private sector credit (PSC) and a contraction in net foreign assets of the banking system.

The year-on-year growth in PSC decelerated to 7.1% in April, substantially lower than 22.3% in April 2022.

The national CPI inflation rose to 38% in May, pushing the average inflation to 29.2% during Jul-May FY23, compared to 11.3% in the same period last year.

Inflation remained broad-based, with food continuing to contribute more than half to the overall inflation in May. Importantly, core inflation maintained its upward trajectory, albeit at a slower pace, mainly indicating the second-round impact of higher food and energy prices and exchange rate depreciation amid still elevated inflation expectations.

Within food, prices of few essential non-perishable items rose quite significantly in May, mainly due to domestic supply chain issues.

The MPC expects that reduced demand-side pressures and ease in inflation expectations, along with moderating global commodity prices and high base effect, would help bring inflation down from June 2023 onwards.

In this context, the MPC views that maintaining the current policy stance is necessary to bring inflation down to the medium-term target range of 5-7% by the end of FY25.