WhatsApp works on ‘Channel Notifier’ for user convenience

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, has recently rolled out a new feature called ‘channels’ and is currently developing an additional function called ‘channel notifier’ to enhance user experience.

With the ‘channels’ feature, users can opt to receive important updates from companies and individuals they care about through the app’s one-way broadcast private feature. This feature is currently available in Singapore and Colombia.

In the latest beta update for WhatsApp, users will now have the option to be notified when channels become available for their accounts. By simply tapping the ‘Notify me’ button, users can join a waiting list and receive a notification once the channels feature is accessible to them.

This update is particularly significant as WhatsApp previously did not provide a way for users to know in advance when a new feature was ready to be utilized within the app.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature allowing users to choose to be notified when channels are available is still under development and will be released to beta testers in a future app update.

This latest development showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user convenience and ensuring a seamless messaging experience.