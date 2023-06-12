UAE announces four-day Eid al-Adha holidays

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially declared the Eid Al Adha holidays for federal ministries, granting residents a break to commemorate the Islamic festival.

According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the holidays will span four days, with the potential to extend to a six-day weekend.

The specified break will begin on Dhul Hijjah 9 and last until Dhul Hijjah 12, following the Islamic Hijri calendar.

Notably, Dhul Hijjah 9 coincides with Arafat Day, considered the holiest day in Islam. The three subsequent days are dedicated to observing Eid Al Adha, commonly referred to as the festival of sacrifice.

While the corresponding Gregorian calendar dates are yet to be determined, officials will convene on June 18 to spot the sighting of the crescent moon, which signifies the commencement of a new Islamic month.

Based on astronomical calculations, Arafat Day is projected to fall on June 27, with Eid Al Adha anticipated to follow on June 28.

Therefore, it is highly likely that the holiday period will stretch from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30.