Aleem Khan named president of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Senior politician Jahanagir Khan Tareen has announced the names of office-bearers of his newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Fellow veteran Abdul Aleem Khan has been announced as the president of the party, while Aamer Mehmood Kiani has been appointed the secretary general.

Awn Chaudhry has been named as the additional secretary general, as well as the party and its patron-in-chief’s spokesperson.

The appointments were announced by the party’s patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen through a tweet on Monday afternoon.

He added that more announcements will follow.

On June 8, Tareen chaired a press conference in Lahore to formally launch his political party, initially comprising numerous PTI defectors.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party also unveiled its official logo and flag.

Addressing the ceremony, Aleem Khan said they decided to form a new political party after consultation, and Jahangir Tareen showed paramountcy to gather everyone.