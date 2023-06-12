SC issues restraining order on payment of 100% tax on immovable property abroad

The Supreme Court has issued a restraining order on the payment of 100% tax on immovable property abroad.

The parties were also ordered to pay 50% tax on immovable properties.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court has no objection if someone wants to pay 100% tax.

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions against the imposition of tax on properties abroad.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, the lawyer for overseas Pakistanis, maintained that the Lahore High Court gave its decision without hearing the parties to the case, and a review appeal was filed against it.

FBR’s Member Legal said the matter concerned billions of rupees. If the court issues a restraining order, it will be unfair to others.

He further remarked that if such relief was doled out on the tax policy, it will increase the difficulties. The court rejected the demand of the FBR for payment of 100% tax.

The CJP remarked that the money lying abroad should be kept in the country to boost foreign exchange.

“The country is currently facing financial difficulties. We all have a responsibility to cooperate in these situations. We can understand the constraints of the government,” he remarked.

Considering the shortcomings of the new tax system, the CJP said, creative taxation has to be introduced to include more people in the tax net.

“Whatever the court has to do, it has to be according to the law and Constitution.”

The CJP said that the court has no objection to whoever wants to pay 100% tax. The decision will not apply to movable property, he added.