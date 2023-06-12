Electricity shortfall shoots up to 6348 MW as mercury rises
Lesco shortfall also reaches 500 MW
With power shortfall surged to 4,500 megawatts, the load shedding reached to eight hours in various cities across the country.
On the other hand, the shortfall in Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) reached 500 MW as the electricity generation reached 4600 MW while supply of power to Lesco region reached 4100 MW.
|Total electricity generation MW
|205,00 MW
|Electricity generation
|20,552
|Electricity demand
|26000
|Private Thermal Power Plants
|11284
|Electricity shortfal
|6348
|Solar power generation
|2234
|Atomic Power Plants generation
|2148
|Wind Power Plant
|1048
|Electricity load shedding hours
|8 hours
