Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Electricity shortfall shoots up to 6348 MW as mercury rises

Lesco shortfall also reaches 500 MW
Zaheer Ali Khan | Samaa Web Desk Jun 12, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

With power shortfall surged to 4,500 megawatts, the load shedding reached to eight hours in various cities across the country.

On the other hand, the shortfall in Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) reached 500 MW as the electricity generation reached 4600 MW while supply of power to Lesco region reached 4100 MW.

Total electricity generation MW 205,00 MW
Electricity generation 20,552
Electricity demand 26000
Private Thermal Power Plants 11284
Electricity shortfal 6348
Solar power generation 2234
Atomic Power Plants generation 2148
Wind Power Plant 1048
Electricity load shedding hours 8 hours
SAMAA DIGITAL

electricity

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular