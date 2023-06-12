PM wants govt’s emphasis in budget on growth-inducing sectors highlighted

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said as the experts were analysing the various facets of budget 2023-24, he considered it important to highlight the special emphasis the government placed on the growth-inducing sectors in the budget.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that despite the constraints imposed by domestic and global circumstances, the budget promised to turn things around and has outlined a clear path for the purpose.

The PM further said that achieving economic self-sufficiency remained the overarching goal where the economy was insulated from external turbulence and shocks.

He also said that measures for uplifting of the information technology, agriculture, solarisation, youth development and other sectors were proposed after thorough deliberations.

“They are aimed at incentivizing innovation and entrepreneurship of our talented youth and boosting the productivity of agriculture and attracting investment in the agro-industry.”

At the same time, Shehbaz said the government was working on a solarisation initiative to replace the costlier sources of power generation by harnessing the vast solar power.

“Affordable energy is key to economic growth and the provision of relief to the people. The procurement of crude oil from Russia is also part of the energy security plan,” the prime minister remarked.