IHC grants bail to IK in DG Khan case

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq conducted the hearing on the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s request for transfer of sessions court to judicial complex in against nine cases.

The IHC chief justice forwarded the request to Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb.

The IHC remarked application will be decided by the same bench which has already passed the earlier order.

He remarked that the court granted him five-day anticipatory bail.

PTI advocate said that on the order sheet it was written that security guarantee till to-date, however, the IHC CJ remarked there must have been a mistake in writing the correct date.

IHC grants bail to IK in DG Khan registered case

The IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case against former prime minister Imran Khan and granted bail for 14-day against security bond and ordered PTI supremo to approach the concerned court of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).