Aisha Pasha sees pension reforms ‘need of the hour’

Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha on Monday emphasized the pressing need for pension reforms, and underscored the necessity of developing a comprehensive plan of action to address this issue effectively.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla chaired Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue meeting during which Federal Budget 2023-24 took centre stage.

Briefing the body, she informed participants that the budget data has been shared with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and negotiations are underway with the State Bank too.

Dr Pasha further stated that the IMF has been requested to expedite the completion of the ninth review. In addition, she mentioned that friendly countries have assured the IMF of providing financial support.

Expressing confidence in the approval of tax exemptions given in the budget for the fiscal year 2023, Dr Pasha noted that discussions with the IMF have been positive thus far.

The minister highlighted that the tax measures introduced in the budget are aimed at increasing production and generating employment opportunities, objectives that align with the IMF’s goals as well.