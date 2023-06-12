LHC orders action against those conducting, facilitating child marriages

The Lahore High Court has ordered action against those who marry at a young age or are involved in conducting child marriages.

The court has also ordered the relevant departments to ensure implementation of the law against underage marriages.

The court asked to which extent the law against those who marry at a young age has been implemented.

The high court also asked how many complaints have been received against child marriages and what action was taken.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu issued the order on the petitions of Rukhsana Bibi and Irshad Bibi.

Rukhsana Bibi has approached the LHC for the recovery of her 13-year-old daughter.

Irshad Bibi has moved the court for the recovery of her 14-year-old daughter.

A statement was also presented in the court on behalf of young girls regarding marrying of their own free will.