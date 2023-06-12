World Day Against Child Labour being observed

Today, the world unites to observe the World Day Against Child Labour, an annual event dedicated to raising awareness and taking action against the exploitation of children in the workforce.

This year, the theme of the day is “Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!” emphasizing the urgent need to eradicate child labor and promote equality and fairness for children around the globe.

International Day Against Child Labor is being celebrated worldwide, and Pakistan is no exception.

Shockingly, in Punjab alone, more than 250,000 children are forced into child labor.

Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau, Sarah Ahmed stated, an awareness walk was organized at Liberty Chowk by the bureau to draw attention to the plight of these children.

Child labor remains a grave issue affecting millions of children worldwide, depriving them of their rights, education, and a childhood free from exploitation.

United Nations (UN)

According to recent estimates by the United Nation’s official website, Africa ranks highest among regions both in the percentage of children in child labour — one-fifth — and the absolute number of children in child labour — 72 million.

Asia and the Pacific ranks second highest in both these measures — 7% of all children and 62 million in absolute terms are in child labour in this region.

The Africa and the Asia and the Pacific regions together account for almost nine out of every ten children in child labour worldwide.

The remaining child labour population is divided among the Americas (11 million), Europe and Central Asia (6 million), and the Arab States (1 million).

In terms of incidence, 5% of children are in child labour in the Americas, 4% in Europe and Central Asia, and 3% in the Arab States.

While the percentage of children in child labour is highest in low-income countries, their numbers are actually greater in middle-income countries.

9% all children in lower-middle-income countries, and 7% of all children in upper-middle-income countries, are in child labour.

Statistics on the absolute number of children in child labour in each national income grouping indicate that 84 million children in child labour, accounting for 56% of all those in child labour, actually live in middle-income countries, and an additional 2 million live in high-income countries.

Education is a fundamental aspect of combating child labor. Efforts must be made to ensure universal access to quality education, allowing children to develop their skills, talents, and knowledge, thereby breaking the cycle of poverty that perpetuates child labor.

History

World Day Against Child Labour holds a significant place in the global calendar, serving as a reminder of the ongoing fight against child labor and the importance of safeguarding children’s rights.

The history of this observance dates back to 2002 when the International Labour Organization (ILO) established June 12th as the annual day to raise awareness about child labor.

The ILO, along with its global partners and stakeholders, recognized the need to address the alarming prevalence of child labor worldwide. Children being subjected to exploitative work conditions and denied access to education was a pressing issue that demanded attention.

The World Day Against Child Labour emerged as a platform to shed light on this matter and mobilize efforts to eliminate child labor in all its forms.

Since its inception, the World Day Against Child Labour has witnessed remarkable progress and accomplishments. Governments, civil society organizations, international bodies, and individuals have united in a collective effort to combat child labor and create a future where children are protected, educated, and provided with opportunities for growth.

Events

Each year, the day is marked with various activities, including awareness campaigns, public demonstrations, policy discussions, and advocacy initiatives. These events aim to increase public understanding of the consequences of child labor, promote policy changes, and encourage concrete actions to eradicate the practice.

Significance

The significance of World Day Against Child Labour lies in its power to mobilize individuals and organizations to work towards a common goal: ending child labor.

By highlighting the urgency of the issue, the day brings global attention to the plight of millions of children who are denied their rights and are forced into labor.

Moreover, the observance provides an opportunity to assess progress and challenges in combating child labor. It enables stakeholders to share best practices, exchange knowledge, and strengthen partnerships for a more coordinated and impactful response.

The ultimate goal of World Day Against Child Labour is to ensure that every child has the right to a safe, healthy, and nurturing childhood, free from exploitation.