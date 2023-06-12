FIA nabs TikToker Sandal Khattak in Hareem Shah video leaks case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested TikToker Sandal Khattak in the Hareem Shah video leaks case.

Judge Ashfaq Taj heard the case on Monday and dismissed the TikToker’s bail application. She was arrested by FIA from the court.

Hareem Shah earlier approached authorities after her private videos went viral on the internet. She alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, the friends she used to live with.

Read here: ‘One should distance themselves from deceivers,’ Hareem Shah advises fans

“I got the evidence in that case, that from where they were posted, which accounts were used, I have all the evidence,” said Shah while interacting with reporters.

“Alhamdulillah, she is arrested,” said the TikToker adding that there is no way for “settlement”. “I think she would do this someone else if this ended up with a settlement.”

She claimed that Sandal has a criminal record, and she was arrested at a guest house in Islamabad before. “She has no character.”

“As for Ayesha Naz, I have filed two cases against her.”