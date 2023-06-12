Rain, thunderstorm kill 28 in southern KP: PDMA

The rain and thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has killed 28 people in the southern districts of the province and injured 150 people.

According to a Provincial Disaster Management Authority report, 160 houses were partially damaged.

It further said that among the 28 victims are eight children and two women.

Moreover, 150 people were injured in the southern districts of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Karak, while 160 houses were partially damaged due to strong winds and thunderstorms, the PDMA report stated.

The report also said 133 animals were killed in various incidents due to torrential rains.

On June 11, severe weather conditions struck the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, resulting in a devastating toll on human lives and infrastructure.

As heavy downpours, strong winds, and thunderstorms battered the region, at least 25 people lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and four lost their lives in Punjab, while over 200 others sustained injuries.

The onslaught of the storm caused widespread destruction, including the toppling of walls, uprooting of trees, and pylons, leading to power outages in several areas.