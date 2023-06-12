US Dollar inches towards Rs288 against Pakistani Rupee in interbank trade

The US Dollar on Monday thrashed Pakistani Rupee and reached Rs278.20 in the interbank trading session.

The local unit devaluation continued amid the faded hopes of the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) between the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and the government for the ninth review of multi billion dollars loan scheme.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar recently told the nation that government of Pakistan has completed all the demands of the international lender and the ‘delay’ has now been on the IMF side.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECA) Chairman Malik Bustan said the American currency is being bought at $302 and sold at $305 in the open market.

“The US dollar demand skyrocketed amid demand credit card payments on Monday usually but in the coming days, the dollar is likely to come down in the open market,” Malik Bustan claimed.

“The government has kept the official rate of the dollar at Rs290 rupees, but the difference between the dollar price in open and interbank should be minimized,” Malik Bustan.

He announced to hold meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar soon.