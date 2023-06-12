PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs meeting on Punjab budget FY23-24

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the Punjab budget in his Model Town residence in Lahore.

Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, chief secretary Punjab and other important provincial secretaries including agriculture secretary participated in the meeting.

The huddle will give final approval for provincial budget.

Prime Minister directed the caretaker government and bureaucracy to provide relief to the people.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also instructed to complete the developmental projects at earliest.

