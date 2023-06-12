Govt’s plea for larger SC bench to hear Punjab polls case turned down

The federal government’s petition to form a larger bench to hear the election commission’s review petition on Punjab polls was rejected.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has decided to retain the three-member bench for hearing the elections case.

The Supreme Court Registrar’s Office released the cause list of the election review plea.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Bandial will hear the case on June 13.

Previously, the CJP had declared that the court will hear two cases – the election commission’s review petition against the apex court’s order to hold elections in Punjab as well as pleas against the review of judgments law – together.

The top judge said both the cases will be taken up together next Tuesday.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the federation on the pleas against the review of judgements law, while further hearing into the ECP’s review plea in the Punjab elections case was adjourned till Tuesday.