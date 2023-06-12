24-year-old model killed on ramp as lighting truss falls on her

A 24-year-old model died after a lighting truss collapsed and fell on her head at a fashion show in Noida’s Film City.

The incident occurred on Sunday during the ongoing event, following which a man received grievous injuries

The victim has been identified as Vanshika Chopra, a young and aspiring model hailing from Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida.

Vanshika, who was attending the show as a volunteer promoter, was standing near the stage when the lighting truss suddenly fell on her head, causing fatal injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries.

The injured person, Bobby Raj from Agra, was also a volunteer for the fashion show and suffered injuries in the incident.

In the meantime, local authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

The organizers of the fashion show and the individuals responsible for installing the lighting truss are being questioned to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

Four suspects have been detained for further interrogation, and the police have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken once the inquiry is concluded.

According to the police, a complaint has been filed by the victim’s brother, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The studio management, where the event was organized, is the primary focus of the investigation.

During the time of the fashion show, there were approximately 150 people present in the studio. It has been revealed that the room did not have CCTV cameras installed.