Fiza Ali’s elder sister passes away

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the elder sister of famous Pakistani television actress and host, Fiza Ali, has tragically passed away.

Fiza Ali took to social media to inform her fans about the devastating loss and expressed her deep sorrow.

enter image description here

Using her Instagram story and post, Fiza Ali shared the heartbreaking news with her followers, sharing her emotions and grief over her sister’s untimely demise.

She requested her fans to pray for her sister’s eternal peace and for strength to endure the difficult times ahead.

In a poignant tribute, the actress shared a video of her sister on Instagram. The video captures a joyful moment as her sister can be seen swinging and smiling in the gallery at home.

The video serves as a reminder of the cherished memories they shared.

The news of the loss has left Fiza Ali and her family devastated, and the entertainment industry mourns with them during this difficult time. Messages of condolences and support have been pouring in from fans and fellow celebrities, offering their prayers and sympathies.

May the departed soul rest in peace, and may Fiza Ali and her family find solace and strength to cope with this profound loss.