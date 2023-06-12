Attempts were made to use NAB as political engineering tool: NAB chairman

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed has said that the Lahore region has shown significant performance in terms of containing corruption.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony in Lahore on Monday, the NAB chief said that in the last few years, the bureau increased its intervention in certain areas that damaged its reputation.

“Attempts were made to use it as a political engineering tool,” Ahmed added.

There is a common perception that corruption is rising in the country, he further said, adding that Pakistan was falling on the global index as well.

“We will first correct ourselves. The NAB was previously used for political purposes,” he remarked.

He further told the bureau officers to dispose of the cases in minimum time, adding they were formulating a policy to help corruption victims.

“Measures are being taken to restore the reputation of the NAB,” Ahmed maintained, adding the faults at the lower level have been removed and will be removed further also.

The bureau has no favorites or enemies, he stressed, adding they intend to eliminate crime, not suspects.

“We do not want to make NAB a prison. Penalizing or not is the jurisdiction of the judiciary, we will work professionally,” the chairman stressed.

The NAB chief further said that if there are loopholes in the existing laws, they should be removed, adding all the laws are being reviewed and will be reviewed afresh in three months.

“We will not rest until we make the NAB completely non-political,” he insisted.

He further explained that his priority it to verify complaints in two months and complete the investigation in six months.

“The victims will get their money back within a year or so,” the chairman said.

The NAB chairman was attending a ceremony to distribute cheques worth Rs4 billion among the victims of corruption cases.

The first installment Rs3.6 billion has been distributed among 11,809 victims of the Eden Housing scandal. Cheques worth Rs290 million were distributed among 58 victims of Homeland Real Estate and Builders.