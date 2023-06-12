CJP Bandial voices concerns over stone crushing at Margalla Hills

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial expressed deep concerns on Monday regarding the ongoing issue of stone-crushing activities in the Margalla Hills.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Bandial heard the case against the occupation of forest lands.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial inquired about the measures being taken by the authorities to counter the adverse effects of stone crushing on the environment.

The top judge directed the government’s counsel, Raja Shafqat, to provide information on the progress of tree plantation initiatives.

“The provincial governments need to provide details on the number of trees sold and the number of trees planted thus far,” asked CJP Bandial.

In addition, the Chief Justice questioned whether the land belonging to the forest department was being leased out under public-private partnerships.

The council responded by informing the court that all leases had been canceled in compliance with a previous court ruling.

Expressing his concerns regarding the Margalla Hills, Chief Justice Bandial highlighted the alarming fact that mining activities were still being conducted despite the area’s designation as a forested region.

Seeking detailed information on the tree plantation efforts, the court adjourned the hearing for one month.