Coalition govt fulfilled promise of importing crude oil from Russia: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had fulfilled the promise of importing crude oil from Russia.

In a tweet, the minister said, “It is called the fulfillment of promises, the ability and intention to solve the problems of the country and the nation.” This was called “true public service”, she added.

“As always, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fulfilling his promises to the people”, the minister said, adding that one year’s sincere and honest work was paying off with the grace of Allah Almighty.

Russian oil tanker arrived on Sunday at the Karachi port, bearing a substantial cargo of crude oil. The vessel has successfully anchored at berth OP2.