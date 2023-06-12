Russian crude oil in process of being unloaded

Russian crude oil is in process of being unloaded from cargo ship at PRL Terminal of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

A 45,000 tonnes crude oil was arrived from Russia to Pakistan via Oman—first of its kind in country’s history. Another cargo of Russian crude oil carrying 55,000 will arrive next week at Karachi port.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fulfilled the promise of bringing crude oil from Russia to Pakistan.

“A cargo ship carrying crude oil from Russia at a discounted price has reached Karachi. This is the first oil ship from Russia in the history of Pakistan,” she added.

The information minister said it is called the fulfillment of promises, it is called the ability and intention to solve the problems of the country and the nation—it is called the true service of the people.

“As always, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is fulfilling his promises to the people. One year of sincere and honest work is paying off,” she added.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow had arrived in Karachi.

“Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow,” Sharif tweeted.

“This is the first ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and Russian Federation,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that 80 percent of Pakistan’s oil requirements of approximately 154,000 barrels per day are being met by Gulf and Arab suppliers—mainly Saudi Arabia and the United Arb Emirates (UAE).

The 100,000 bpd from Russia in theory would greatly reduce Pakistan’s need for traditional fuel supplies.