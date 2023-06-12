BTS marks 10 years of musical brilliance

On June 13, the globally adored K-pop group BTS will mark its 10-year-anniversary. It is a special month for both the group and its fans as the group celebrates this day by releasing lots of new content.

The K-POP megastars celebrates the first thirteen days of June with FESTA – releasing new music, song covers, dance videos, and photo collections – among other things.

FESTA is yearly celebration of the anniversary of their debut.

The two-week celebration generally leads to a dinner party with the seven members enjoying their time together and reminiscing the old days or with a special show for ARMY.

As BTS takes a moment to look back on their extraordinary journey, fans around the world join together in celebrating a decade of remarkable music, unwavering camaraderie, and a profound impact on countless lives.

The sensational South Korean group is recognized as the pioneers who propelled K-pop into the international spotlight, and band’s meteoric rise has not only reshaped the music industry but also contributed billions of dollars to the South Korean economy.

From their debut on June 13, 2013, BTS defied expectations and shattered records, becoming the first all-South Korean act to conquer the US and UK charts. Their unstoppable success has earned them a dedicated global fanbase, lovingly known as the ARMY, and a position as the biggest and most influential boy band in the world.

BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan)

From their humble beginnings on June 13, 2013, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan – consisting of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – have etched their names in the annals of music history.

Their infectious melodies, thought-provoking lyrics, and electrifying performances have captured the hearts of millions, transcending language and cultural barriers.

What sets BTS apart is their unwavering dedication to their work and their ARMY, the devoted fanbase that has grown with them throughout the years.

Over the past decade, BTS has achieved unprecedented milestones. They became the first all-South Korean act to dominate the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom, breaking records and shattering expectations along the way.

Their music videos have amassed billions of views on platforms like YouTube, demonstrating the power of their artistry to resonate with people across the globe.

‘Apobangpo 10’

On June 8, the group unveiled project photos and a behind-the-scenes video for “Apobangpo 10,” their 10th anniversary project.

Apobangpo (also abbreviated as AFBF) means “ARMY Forever, BTS Forever” and is part of the group’s ongoing 2023 BTS Festa.

BTS has dropped a full set of photos, after teasing their “Apobangpo 10” project with a group photo earlier this month.

So far for 2023 BTS Festa, BTS has shared a series of old dance practice videos and unveiled a video of Jimin singing his song “Dear. ARMY,”– a hidden track from his solo debut album “FACE.”

‘Take two’ sweeps music charts

On June 9, BTS released “Take Two,” their new digital single for their 10th anniversary, expressing gratitude to their devoted ARMY for the unwavering love and support they have received.

The single swept music charts worldwide.

The song is produced by Suga and EL Capitan while RM and J-Hope also wrote the lyrics.

Spreading messages of unity, self-love

Beyond their musical accomplishments, the septet’s has consistently used their influential platform to address social issues and promote positive change.

They have lent their voices to causes such as the Black Lives Matter movement and combating anti-Asian racism, while also making impactful appearances at the United Nations and the White House.

Simultaneously, they have maintained their position as social media powerhouses, captivating audiences on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Their lyrics often touch on themes of personal growth, mental health, and social issues, resonating deeply with fans who find solace and inspiration in their music.

From philanthropic endeavors to heartfelt speeches at prestigious events, BTS consistently promotes positive change and advocates for a better world.

Collaborations

The group’s impact extends far beyond the music industry. They have graced the covers of prestigious magazines, collaborated with renowned artists, and even addressed the United Nations, delivering a powerful speech on self-acceptance and youth empowerment.

Seoul joins the celebration

Seoul, the birthplace of BTS, is also aglow with excitement as the city lights up in vibrant colors, illuminating landmarks in a dazzling display of celebration.

Iconic landmarks such as Namsan Seoul Tower and Dongdaemun Design Plaza will be illuminated in the band’s signature color, purple, paying homage to the passionate ARMY.

Furthermore, the main event of the anniversary celebration will be held at the Han River Park on June 17, with band leader Kim Namjoon (RM) in attendance.

The city pays homage to BTS’s decade of achievements, highlighting their influence on both the music industry and South Korea as a whole.

Hiatus and individual pursuits

Looking ahead, BTS’s future remains bright and full of possibilities. While the group is currently on a well-deserved hiatus, each member continues to pursue individual endeavors, further expanding their artistic horizons.

Two members (Jin and J-Hope ) are fulfilling their mandatory military service and have temporarily bid farewell to the stage, reflecting their commitment to their country.

Nevertheless, experts believe that this ongoing break could be a transformative growth period for BTS. Each member’s solo endeavors contribute to the group’s overall diversity and artistic evolution.

Jimin, for instance, achieved a remarkable feat with his solo album “Face,” securing the top spot on the US songs chart as the first South Korean solo artist.

Meanwhile, Suga also known as August D is currently embarking on his first solo worldwide tour, captivating audiences with his unique style.

Beyond the Story

In related news, the boyband will publish their own book in July. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” will be written by journalist Kang Myeongseok and the seven members.

It is scheduled for release on July 9 – which is also the day when BTS’s fanbase ARMY was founded.