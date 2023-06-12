3 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest with full military honors

The funeral prayers of the three soldiers—who embraced martyrdom in Miranshah of North Waziristan—were offered in Miran Shah and laid to rest in their native areas with military honours.

According to ISPR, the funeral prayers of subedar Asghar Ali, sepoy Naseem Khan and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman attended by large numbers by officers and, family members and local people.

The three brave sons of the nation were martyred while fighting the terrorists.

The military spokesman says that the Pakistan Army is determined to ensure the defense of the motherland at any cost.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of 09/10 June troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Subedar Asghar Ali, Sepoy Naseem Khan & Sepoy Muhammad Zaman having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said.