Biparjoy update: Evacuation underway as cyclone threatens coastal areas

As the Biparjoy heading closer to coastal areas, the Sindh government has taken proactive measures and evacuation efforts have been set into motion, targeting residential areas and other human settlements located near the vulnerable regions of Badin and Thatta.

The cyclone’s path brings it within 470 kilometers of Karachi, meteorological reports indicate that the storm carries winds ranging between 180 to 200 kilometers per hour, heightening concerns for potential damage and risks to human life.

According to the latest update from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Cyclone Biparjoy, also known as ESCS Biparjoy, It has weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,with w/speed of approx 140-150 km/h, 470 km South of Karachi,460 km of Thatta. It’s evolving sit&impact will only be certain with w/further dev of sys.

The cyclone is likely to continue moving north until June 14, and then turn northeast, crossing between southeast Sindh and Indian Gujarat on June 15 at noon.

The Met Office has classified Biperjoy as a severe storm, showing no signs of weakening. Winds in the center of the storm are blowing at a speed of 180 to 200 kilometers per hour, while the sea surface temperature ranges from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

However, waves have reached heights of 30 to 40 feet in the center of the storm.

Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin facing highest risk, evacuation efforts initiated

Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin are currently facing the highest risk from the approaching storm, leading to severe fear and panic among the residents.

In response, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Minister Nasir Shah and DG PDMA Salman Shah, conducted an aerial visit to the coastal regions of Sajawal, Thatta, and Badin.

During the visit, the officials received a detailed briefing from the authorities regarding the impending cyclone. The briefing highlighted that the cyclone is expected to make landfall on June 15, with its impact gradually reducing by June 18. It was further said the Biparjoy’s impact would result in a 4 to 5-meter surge in the sea, potentially affecting areas far inland.

In preparation for the storm, evacuation efforts have been initiated. People from Bhagada Memon village in Badin’s zero point have already been relocated, while plans are underway to evacuate approximately 50,000 individuals residing near Shah, Jati, and Keti Bandar.

Notably, around 2,000 people from the islands of Shah Bandar have already been evacuated and moved to safer locations. However, there is concern regarding the lack of measures to evacuate residents living on offshore islands, leaving them vulnerable to impending danger.

However, residents in the aforementioned areas have expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of measures taken to initiate the evacuation of individuals living on offshore islands. This has left them in a vulnerable position, as they face the impending danger without necessary evacuation plans in place.

Furthermore, the absence of established relief camps raises significant concerns about the readiness to rescue and provide support to affected citizens.

Heavy showers forecast in Karachi

The impact of Biparjoy will keep the city hot, with the temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in the city is likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius today due to the cyclone. Additionally, the cessation of sea breezes will make it feel like 41 to 42 degrees. Strong winds are expected to blow in the city from June 13 to June 15.

Alongside the strong winds, there is a possibility of heavy showers in various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Mirpur Khas.

Seaview closed

The road leading from Seaview to Village has been closed to traffic due to the cyclone.

Both tracks of the road have been closed for traffic as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone.

Security measures

In light of Biparjoy, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Karachi commissioner to discuss security arrangements across the city. During the meeting, he issued the following orders to the administration.

Unnecessary movement of citizens should be stopped during hurricanes and expected rains.

Hospitals should be kept on high alert.

Municipal bodies and district administrations should keep the control room active 24 hours a day.

The concerned authorities should immediately remove the billboards from the city.

KMC, DMC, Water Board, and PDMA have made drainage arrangements more efficient.

Relief camps should be established in Ibrahim Haidari, Mubarak Village, and the surrounding areas.

Section 144 imposed in Karachi

Amid the cyclone threat, Commissioner Karachi has imposed Section 144 on going to the sea as the cyclone is about 910kms away from the port city.

According to the notification, bathing, and hunting in the sea will be banned, and fishermen in the sea are also at risk, the ban will be imposed from June 11 until further order.

Hospitals have been put on high alert in Balochistan

The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 across the coastal areas, and all hospitals have been put on high alert. In addition, the leaves of employees in all relevant departments have been canceled.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has instructed the Makran Commissioner and Kalat Commissioner to oversee the implementation of storm response measures.

Evacuation plans underway

A day ago, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that the areas of Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin face the highest risk from the storm.

He said he has also communicated with the Pakistani Army regarding the potential evacuation of residents in those areas, urging them to make necessary arrangements. The individuals who need to be evacuated have already been identified.

Approximately 8 to 9 thousand families are expected to be relocated to safer locations, preferably to paved areas.

While the exact categorization of the storm is unknown, the Sindh government is making every effort to address the situation. Instructions have been given to the commissioner in Karachi to secure billboards and other vulnerable structures.

He expressed his continuous coordination with various forces, including the Corps Commander Karachi, Hyderabad authority, and DG Rangers, to collectively face the natural calamity and minimize damage while preventing any loss of life.