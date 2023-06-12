Babusar Pass opens for tourists for limited hours

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism department in a travel advisory issued said Babusar-Naran Road is opened for all tourists from Monday (today) between 9 am to 5 pm.

However, the authorities have placed a ban on night travel from Jhalkid and Zero Point.

Furthermore, tourists can approach Tourist Facilitation Hub Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 24/7 via helpline 1422.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner of Masnsehra issued a travel adversary and asked tourists and locals to avoid traveling to Babusar Pass amid bad weather condition and risk of avalanche.

He said road is being cleaned and after it will be restored for all kinds of traffic. “In the current weather conditions, there is a risk of avalanches and landslides,” Mansehra DC said.

Babusar Road was closed for traffic due to snowfall in October last year. He said Kaghan highway will be opened for light traffic till Babusartop.