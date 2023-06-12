May 9 riots: Another miscreant involved in GHQ attack identified

The law enforcement authorities successfully identified yet another person who was involved in an attack on Pakistan Army General Headquarters GHQ, Rawalpindi on May 9.

The accused was identified as Danish Waheed.

Danish incited the protestors prior to an attack on the GHQ and entered the GHQ premises after vandalizing the monogram of the GHQ.

The accused was among first group of attackers who hurled petrol bombs at the GHQ.

It is pertinent to note that violent mobs in major cities of the Punjab following the arrest of former prime minister and PTI Chairman on May 9, attacked the army and civilian installations including Corps Commander House in Lahore aka Jinnah House, GHQ in Rawalpindi, Radio Pakistan in Peshawar besides other buildings and memorials of the martyrs.