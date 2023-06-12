Nine killed as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge near Kotli

A bus carrying over 35 pilgrims fell into a ditch killing nine people and injuring multiple others near Kotli in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The injured were shifted to Mirpur District Head Quarters (DHQ). The bus was returning from Narayan Sharif Urs.

More than 35 pilgrims belonging from the Gujranwala were traveling in the victim bus.

A bus overturned near Motorway Faiz Por Interchange in which four passengers were killed and more than 30 were injured in the accident.

A passenger bus overturned and fell down the highway near the Faizpur interchange on the M3 highway in Sheikhupura.

According to the police, four people were killed and 30 people were injured in the accident.

Rescuers 1122 reached the spot and took part in rescue activities.

The injured and dead persons were shifted to Mayo Hospital in Lahore, while first aid was provided to several minor injuries.

According to the Motorway Police, the passenger bus was coming to Lahore from Kot Adu.

The driver allegedly could not control the bus while taking a turn near the Faizpur interchange, due to which the bus met with an unfortunate accident.