Fawzia Siddiqui returns to Pakistan after visiting imprisoned sister Aafia

Dr Fawzia Siddiqui on Monday reached Pakistan after visiting her imprisoned sister Dr Aafia Siddiui in the United States.

The long-awaited reunion took place in Fort Worth town, where Dr Aafia is currently detained, and marked their first meeting in over two decades.

Speaking to the media upon her arrival at Karachi Airport, Fawzia expressed her shock at witnessing the dire state of her sister’s condition.

She expressed her hope that the American authorities would display compassion and understanding in their treatment of Aafia.

She also extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, and former President Arif Alvi for their assistance in facilitating the meeting with her sister.

Fawzi revealed that the next meeting is scheduled to take place in either July or August.

Who is Aafia Siddiqui?

Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani scientist who was found guilty of attempting to murder and assault American personnel in Afghanistan in 2010. She received a prison sentence of 86 years.

She consistently claimed her innocence, and the case sparked significant controversy.

Aafia Siddiqui was born in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1972.

She studied biochemistry at the University of Karachi and neuroscience at Brandeis University, earning her degrees in the early 1990s.

Later, she completed a Ph.D. in neuroscience at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in 2001.

After completing her studies, she returned to Pakistan and worked as a neuroscientist at Aga Khan University Hospital.

She also engaged in humanitarian efforts, collaborating with organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

In 2003, Pakistani authorities arrested Siddiqui due to suspected links with al-Qaeda. Although she was released after a few months, she remained under house arrest.

Then, in 2008, she went missing from her home in Karachi.

Aafia Siddiqui reappeared in Afghanistan in 2009 and was subsequently apprehended by US forces in Ghazni province.

She faced charges of attempting to murder and assault American personnel. In August 2009, she was extradited to the United States.

The trial commenced in January 2010, and she was convicted two months later.

The court handed her an 86-year prison sentence.

Throughout the proceedings, Aafia Siddiqui maintained her innocence and appealed her conviction.

Currently, she is serving her sentence at the Federal Medical Centre in Carswell, Texas. She will be eligible for parole in 2033.