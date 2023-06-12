Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 12th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 12th June 2023 Jun 12, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 12th June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended PMD issues new warning as Biparjoy intensifies into extremely severe storm Meet ANDI: Revolutionary robot that breathes, sweats, shivers like human Weekly Sports Round-up: Djokovic, Australia and Manchester City make history Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Salient features of budget 2023-24 Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’ Hefty fines, imprisonment for dollar hoarders