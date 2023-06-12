Weekly Sports Round-up: Djokovic, Australia and Manchester City make history

Historic moments were witnessed in sports events all over the world this week, as Champions League final (Football), Roland Garros (Tennis) and ICC World Test Championship (Cricket) were concluded.

Cricket

Australia defeated India in the final of World Test Championship in just four days. The Kangaroos gave Indian side a target of 444 runs in the fourth innings but the Indian side was bowled out for just 234 runs, as Virat Kohli was the top scorer with 49 runs.

With the victory, Australia became first ever Cricket side to win 50 over World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and ICC Test Championship, all four ICC trophies.

Football

Manchester City finally ended their wait for the Champions League trophy as they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

Manchester City became second English team after Manchester United win the “Treble” as they also won FA Cup and English Premier League in 2023.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic created history in Paris as he won his third Roland Garros title and became first male player to win 23 Grand Slam titles. He left behind Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20) his senior rivals.

The Serb star became first player to win at least three Men’s singles titles at all four Grand Slams.