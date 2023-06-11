Vin Diesel praises Deepika Padukone as ‘one of my favorite people to work with’

Vin Diesel, the renowned Hollywood actor, expressed his excitement about returning to India after several years since his last visit with Deepika Padukone, his co-star from the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, introduced him to the country. The action-packed thriller marked Padukone’s debut in Hollywood and had created quite a buzz at the time.

In a recent Instagram post, Diesel shared a still from the movie featuring himself and Padukone, reminiscing about their time working together. He described the talented actress as one of his “favorite people to work with” and acknowledged her instrumental role in bringing him to India. The post exuded affection as Diesel expressed his anticipation for the upcoming visit, emphasizing the love and gratitude he holds for Padukone.

Responding to Diesel’s heartfelt message, Padukone shared his post on her Instagram Story along with heart emojis, further exemplifying the warm bond between the two actors.

During his previous trip to India in 2017, Diesel engaged with fans during a special musical event organized prior to the film’s premiere. The charismatic star showcased his enthusiasm by joining Padukone in a lively dance performance, grooving to the popular track “Lungi Dance” from the blockbuster movie Chennai Express.

Vin Diesel’s return to India is eagerly anticipated by fans and admirers who have fond memories of his previous visit. His camaraderie with Deepika Padukone has not only brought them closer as co-stars but also forged a deep friendship that extends beyond the realm of their professional collaboration.

As the news of Diesel’s impending visit circulates, it is evident that his connection with India has left a lasting impression on him. With his imminent return, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness the magic of his presence once again, alongside the Indian beauty, Deepika Padukone.