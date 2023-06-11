Disha Patani joins Xiaomi India as brand ambassador

Actress Disha Patani, known for her rising popularity and influential presence, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Xiaomi India’s Redmi audio and mobile accessories.

Her vibrant personality and dynamic image make her an ideal choice to represent the brand, particularly among the younger generation. Patani’s association with Xiaomi will kick off with the upcoming campaign for the Redmi Buds 4 Active, where she will showcase her daring side through thrilling stunts, highlighting the immersive audio experience provided by the cutting-edge wireless earphones.

View this post on Instagram

Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, Xiaomi India expressed their excitement and wrote, “We are thrilled to announce that @dishapatani is all set to rock the stage as the Brand Ambassador for #RedmiBuds4Active! Get ready to witness the ultimate fusion of style and performance. Mark your calendar for the launch on 13.06.23. #RiseNeverFall.”

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, warmly welcomed Disha Patani to the Xiaomi family, emphasizing her dynamic and energetic personality that aligns perfectly with the essence of Redmi audio and mobile accessories. Sharma expressed confidence that their collaboration would further strengthen the brand’s connections with customers and elevate its ethos.

Disha Patani also shared her enthusiasm about the association, expressing her pleasure in being associated with the Xiaomi family. She looks forward to contributing to the growth of Xiaomi India and inspiring users to embrace the spirit of never giving up, reflecting the ethos of the Redmi Buds 4 Active.

Apart from her role as brand ambassador, Disha Patani has an exciting lineup of projects in the works. She will be seen in “Yodha” alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna, as well as “Project K” with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. Additionally, she will make her Tamil debut in “Kanguva” opposite Suriya, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors in supporting roles, including Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, and Ravi Raghavendra.