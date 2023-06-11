Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother’s emotional note on his 29th birthday

The memory of Sidhu Moose Wala, who tragically passed away last year, lives on in the hearts of his fans. Today, on what would have been his 29th birthday, his admirers and family are coming together to celebrate the life of the late singer.

View this post on Instagram

On this poignant occasion, Sidhu’s mother, Charan Kaur, took to her Instagram account to pen an emotional note in Punjabi, which is bound to evoke tears. Scroll down to read her heartfelt message.

Sidhu Moose Wala, one of Punjab’s most renowned artists who was gradually making his mark globally, met an untimely demise when he was shot dead by assailants on a motorbike. His security had been removed just days before the tragic incident. In the wake of his passing, Indian artists, as well as international names like Drake and British rapper Stefflon Don, paid tribute to the talented artist.

On Sidhu Moose Wala’s 29th birthday, his mother, Charan Kaur, shared a touching note on her Instagram, written in Punjabi. The translated message read, “Happy birthday, son. On this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, feeling the warmth of your presence. That’s when I realized that the Almighty had blessed me with a son. I hope you know that those little feet had a slight redness, unaware that they would tread the world from our humble village, and those innocent eyes had the ability to perceive and acknowledge the truth. You didn’t know that you were showing the people of Punjab a different perspective of the world,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

She continued, “Gone is your pen, which was the emblem of these qualities, held by your tiny hands that seemed illusory. I didn’t know those hands had the power to shape generations. The head adorned with a precious crown, the turban, had hair that seemed ethereal, and I didn’t know that I would never tickle it again. If, at that time, the Almighty had revealed that the son I had given birth to was meant to guide the world on the path of truth and righteousness, I would have willingly faced all the conspiracies and attacks on your behalf. I would have written your destiny, my son. Even though I can’t physically see you, I always feel your presence around me. On your birthday, my prayer is for you to be happy wherever you are. I miss you dearly today.”

Sidhu Moose Wala has left behind a remarkable legacy that will forever be revered and cherished by his fans worldwide. Despite his young age, he accomplished extraordinary feats for his community and solidified his status as a legend.