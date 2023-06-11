Videos » Pukaar Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | SAMAA TV | 11th June 2023 Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | SAMAA TV | 11th June 2023 Jun 11, 2023 Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | SAMAA TV | 11th June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended PMD issues new warning as Biparjoy intensifies into extremely severe storm ‘Shun prejudice, open eyes to see budget wonders’, Murad to critics Pakistan Army troops to be withdrawn from Islamabad Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Salient features of budget 2023-24 Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’ Hefty fines, imprisonment for dollar hoarders