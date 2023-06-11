Controversy erupts as fans accuse ‘Tere Bina Main Nahi’ drama of copying Bollywood

The Ary Digital drama “Tere Bina Main Nahi,” penned by Maha Malik and directed by Ali Murad Saeed, has been garnering steady viewership since its inception. However, the latest episode of the drama has sparked a wave of controversy and criticism among fans.

Fans of the drama have taken to social media to express their discontent, accusing the writer of blatantly copying the storyline from the Bollywood movie Aitraaz. It is worth noting that Aitraaz itself was a remake of the Hollywood film Dislosure, starring renowned Hollywood actress Demi Moore. The Indian adaptation of Dislosure featured notable actors such as Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor.

In “Tere Bina Main Nahi,” Sonya Hussyn portrays the character of Shahzad Sheikh’s fiancée, but their relationship faces a turbulent breakup, mirroring the plot of Aitraaz. Both stories depict the reunion of former lovers after several years of separation.

Cinema enthusiasts and drama fans quickly noticed the similarities and drew connections between the drama and the well-known films Aitraaz and Disclosure. Many viewers, both in India and Pakistan, were already familiar with Aitraaz but were unaware that it had been adapted from Disclosure. Fans expressed that “Tere Bina Main Nahi” consistently gave them strong Aitraaz vibes, leading some to suggest that the drama should be titled “Aitraaz 2.”

The allegations of plagiarism have caused a stir among fans, who are demanding an explanation from the production team behind “Tere Bina Main Nahi.” It remains to be seen how the drama’s creators will respond to these accusations and whether they will address the concerns raised by the viewers.