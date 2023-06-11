Shraddha Kapoor shares cozy Sunday moments with fans

Popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor delighted her fans on Sunday evening by sharing a series of pictures that offered a glimpse into her cozy Sunday activities. Known for her talent and endearing personality, Shraddha has captured the hearts of many in the industry.

Taking advantage of a rare break from her hectic schedule, Shraddha Kapoor chose to spend her Sunday at home, indulging in simple pleasures. The actress treated her Instagram followers to a collection of snapshots that showcased her day filled with joy and relaxation. In one photo, she sported an adorable animal-themed pajama set and flaunted her new short haircut, radiating happiness. Alongside the images, she playfully asked her fans about their own Sunday moods and shared that hers was “Jhalli,” a term that denotes a carefree and lighthearted state of mind.

Shraddha’s furry companion, Shyloh, featured prominently in another picture, capturing a heartwarming cuddling session. Additionally, the actress gave a glimpse of her wholesome Sunday meal, which consisted of rice, lentils, salad, and vegetables lovingly prepared at home. While savoring almonds and enjoying the delicious homemade food, Shraddha also took the opportunity to revel in the beauty of nature. She shared captivating snapshots of guava, white flowers, and the serene blue sky, further enhancing the tranquil atmosphere of her day.

The actress’s fans wasted no time in expressing their admiration for her genuine and down-to-earth nature. One fan expressed deep appreciation for her simplicity, while another expressed how her posts brightened their day. Numerous followers requested that she perform her famous dance steps from the hit song “Cham Cham” in the movie Baaghi, hoping to bring some rain into their lives.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movie “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film enjoyed success at the box office and featured notable performances from Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Looking ahead, Shraddha has an exciting lineup of projects, including “Stree 2” with Rajkummar Rao, as well as “Nagin” and “Chalbaaz in London.” Fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming ventures, eager to witness her acting prowess once again.